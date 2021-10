MONTPELIER, Vt. – The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the summer 2021 student honors list. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

Aleksander Antosiewicz of Springfield

Taylor Cole of Springfield

Ashley Jewell of Springfield

Dominique Pacheco of Ludlow

Kamryn Ravlin of Chester

Kristalyn Rein-Pelletier of Chester

Annalise Watkins of Cavendish