Community College of Vermont announces Fall 2020 honors lists

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List: Casey Richardson, Chester. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the Fall 2020 Student Honors List: Susan Labarge, Chester; Kamryn Ravlin, Chester. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

