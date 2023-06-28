Chester Rotary announces scholarship recipients

CHESTER, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Chester, Vt., has awarded five $1,000 scholarships to these graduating seniors at Green Mountain Union High School: Jack Hinkley, Marlayna King, Eben James Mosher, Riley Paul, and Jane Thompson.

The Chester Rotary scholarships use the criteria of grade point average, essay, extracurricular activities including sports and employment, community service, and financial need.

Jack Hinkley will be attending Vermont Technical College, majoring in electrical certification. Marlayna King will be going to University of Vermont, majoring in psychological sciences. Eben James Mosher will study at University of Vermont, majoring in mechanical engineering. Riley Paul will be attending Colby Sawyer College, majoring in nursing. And Jane Thompson will be going to University of Vermont, majoring in business.

Chester Rotary has made scholarships for Green Mountain students a priority for its grant making for years. Anyone who wishes to make a tax-deductible donation to the Chester Rotary Scholarship Fund is encouraged to send a check to Chester Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 304, Chester, VT 05143. The Rotary Club of Chester, Vt., Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code. For more information, contact Ron Theissen, CPA, at rontheissen24@msn.com, or 917-488-2785.