BFUHS Partners with The Jed Foundation

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) is proud to announce its partnership with The Jed Foundation (JED), a leading nonprofit dedicated to safeguarding emotional health and preventing suicide among teens and young adults nationwide. Through this collaboration, BFUHS will implement JED High School (JED HS), a comprehensive program designed to enhance mental health support and suicide prevention efforts within the school community.

JED’s signature programs, JED High School and JED Campus, have a proven track record of providing critical support to over 500 high schools, colleges, and universities across the country. By joining JED High School, BFUHS demonstrates a steadfast commitment to prioritizing the emotional wellbeing of its students.

As part of the JED HS program, BFUHS will embark on a collaborative strategic planning process facilitated by JED experts. This process evaluates existing initiatives while fostering positive, systemic change within the high school community. The program equips schools with essential resources, including assessment tools, feedback reports, a strategic plan, and ongoing support from the JED High School team.

BFUHS’ membership in JED High School commences with the formation of an interdisciplinary, campus-wide team dedicated to implementing program enhancements. The school will conduct a confidential self-assessment survey to evaluate its current mental health promotion and suicide prevention efforts. Upon completion, JED experts will provide BFUHS with a comprehensive feedback report, outlining areas of success and opportunities for improvement.

Over the next 36 months, BFUHS will collaborate closely with JED to implement targeted enhancements aimed at bolstering student wellbeing. While all self-assessment responses and feedback reports remain confidential, BFUHS is committed to providing periodic updates to the community on its progress and opportunities for further engagement.

Principal O’Ryan expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “At BFUHS, we are deeply committed to nurturing the holistic wellbeing of our students. Partnering with The Jed Foundation allows us to access invaluable resources and expertise to strengthen our mental health support systems and foster a culture of resilience within our school community.”

For more information about the JED High School program and its commitment to mental health, please visit www.jedfoundation.org/jedhighschool.