BFUHS November Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Emma Thompson has been named the November Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Emma, a senior, is the daughter of Jason and Maureen Thompson, and she resides in Westminster.

Emma is a dedicated student who challenges herself with difficult courses. Not only is she a member of the Jesse A. Judd/Marilee Huntoon Chapter of the National Honor Society at BFUHS, she is also a member of the National Technical Honor Society through the River Valley Technical Center (RVTC) in Springfield. She comes to school every day prepared to learn and expand her knowledge in various capacities.

Emma is respectful and courteous, and works very well with others. She is a positive addition to any class or activity in which she participates. An encouraging role model who leads by example, Emma is willing to take the leadership role in classes and activities. She is inclusive of others, and works to get everyone involved.

Emma is an enthusiastic member of the Criminal Justice Program at RVTC. She has participated in the BFUHS student newspaper, “The Howler,” for four years, and she also participated in the newspaper when she was in middle school. She has been a member of the BFUHS basketball and softball teams as well.

Not only interested in academics, Emma gives back to her community. Through a variety of community service activities, Emma has helped at the Fairy House Festival through the Grafton Nature Museum, assisted at the Flannel Festival for the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce, and been a volunteer at the Bellows Falls Middle school PTO ski sale.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are honored to have Emma represent us this month with this award.