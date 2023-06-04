BFUHS May Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Cameron Gage has been named the May Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Cameron, a senior, is the son of Gary and Jeanne Gage of Westminster.

Described as a fantastic student with a brilliant mind, Cameron is attentive in classes, willing to lead group activities and discussions, and is a pleasure to work with. An extremely hard and dedicated worker, he is a student who learns for the sake of learning. He perseveres without complaint, and is always positive and attentive to his assignments. Academics are important to Cameron, and he comes to school ready to learn. A dedicated student, he enrolled in the Honors AP Calculus class as an independent study, because it couldn’t fit in his schedule. He watched recordings of class all on his own, did the homework and met with the teacher before and after school or during his study hall to get help, and take quizzes and tests.

Always willing to help others, he often helps his classmates with questions. He has traveled with the football team to video their games, he has run the scoreboard for the baseball team, and has served as a student helper at math meets. He also goes out of his way to speak with students and teachers about what is going on in their everyday lives. He is a kind-hearted, genuine person, who is inclusive of others.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Cameron represent us as a Student of the Month.