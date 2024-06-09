BFUHS May Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Ava LaRoss has been named the May Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Ava, a senior, is the daughter of Mike and Melanie LaRoss of Westminster.

A member of both the Jesse A. Judd/Marilee Huntoon Chapter of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society, Ava is committed to her academics, as evidenced by her transcript. She is in the top 10% of her class, and makes an honest effort each and every day to be the best that she can be academically. Ava is a role model to other students who leads by example and inspires others to present their personal best. She has completed her LNA, and has earned multiple industry-recognized credentials through her time at the Windham Regional Career Center.

Ava, who comes to school every day ready to learn, is kind and caring to all. Her smile is contagious, and she offers a positive energy to the BFUHS community. Always willing to help, often without being asked, Ava works hard to include everyone in any activity in which she is involved.

Ava is not only committed to her academics, she is also involved in multiple cocurricular activities, including field hockey, track and field, basketball, indoor track, student council, and yearbook. She is a well-rounded member of the educational community. She was recently named to the Twin State field hockey game squad, and will represent BFUHS/Vermont in the game against New Hampshire.

In addition to her interest in academics and cocurricular activities, Ava gives back to her community. She has been involved in youth field hockey, Westminster Center School’s Studio Y program, the Terrier Hall of Fame, and Girls on the Run. Ava has held employment throughout high school, including Allen Brothers, Famous Pizza, and Michael’s.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Ava represent us as a Student of the Month.