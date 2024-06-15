BFUHS June Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Maya Rentas has been named the June Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Maya, a junior, is the daughter of Mickey Rentas Sr. of North Walpole, N.H., and Shelley Rentas of Westminster.

Maya demonstrates extraordinary academic effort in her classes. Interested in being challenged, she not only fills her schedule with high-level courses, but she works hard to improve her skills. Maya is a member of the Jesse A. Judd/Marilee Huntoon Chapter of the National Honor Society at BFUHS, and a positive role model for her peers.

Always encouraging, even when facing challenges, Maya finds her inner strength and focuses on “moving forward.” She demonstrates perseverance and integrity in everything she does, and she is a great addition to any class or activity in which she participates. Often the first student to reach out, Maya will recognize someone struggling in class and offer assistance without being asked. She is respectful and courteous, and works very well with others. An encouraging role model who leads by example, Maya is inclusive of others and works to get everyone involved.

Not only dedicated to her academics, Maya has been involved in a number of activities during her time at BFUHS. As a member of the softball team, band, drama club, school newspaper, student council, Students of Color United, and prom committee, she has worked to not only lead and organize activities, but to get others involved.

Her community service activities are extensive as well. Her list of volunteer work already includes helping at the Grafton Nature Museum’s Fairy Festival, Parks Place bake sales, BFUHS Earth Day activities, various opportunities during BFUHS basketball games, helping for holiday activities at the American Legion, and working with the youth softball program.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Maya represent us as a student of the month.