BFUHS Elks September Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Curtis “Curtie” Green has been named the September Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Curtie, a junior, is the son of the Curtis and Angela Green of Bellows Falls.

Curtie comes to school ready to learn. He does not like to miss school, and when he does, he is attentive to getting caught up. Curtie works hard in his classes, and is determined to do well. He asks good questions, and is willing to revise assignments to get a higher grade. A dedicated student, he works well independently and in a group.

Curtis is quite humble, and doesn’t like to be the center of attention. He is quiet, but will engage. Always smiling, he is a positive addition to any group or class in which he participates. Tim McGraw’s song “Humble and Kind” describes Curie perfectly. Curtie is a positive role model who leads by example. He is a friend and supporter for his classmates and teammates. He is polite, helpful, and always goes out of his way for others. Curtie is respectful, kind, and considerate.

Curtie’s character and integrity are positive contributions to school life. His positive attitude is as well. He is a valued member of the football team, and a strong leader in the classroom and on the field.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Curtie represent us with this award this month.