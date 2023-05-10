BFUHS Elks April Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellow Falls Elks are pleased to announce that Princess Melody Sales “Lulu” Edillor has been named the April Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Lulu, a senior, is the daughter of Peter and Mae Smith of Bellows Falls.

Lulu works hard in her classes. English is not her first language, but she has developed good study skills, a great grasp of vocabulary, and a clear understanding of the English language. She works hard to master the concepts she needs to learn to be successful in her classes and in life. Lulu takes her education seriously. She comes to school ready to learn, and if she is not in school, she notifies her teachers and works hard to get caught up.

Lulu maintains a positive attitude, is friendly to everyone around her, and is willing to offer a joke or smile to make people feel better. Her friendliness and personality make her a great addition to any class or group that she joins. Although a little shy, she has worked hard to come out of her shell and to be more social. Lulu is reliable and responsible. She is level headed, makes good choices, and encourages other to do so as well.

Her personality is a huge contribution to school life. She is friendly, hard working, and she goes out of her way for others. She gives 100% of herself to any task that she works on. Always willing to help others, Lulu has been a huge help to the maintenance department this year, as she enjoys helping to clean up after lunch. Lulu is reliable and responsible, and a pleasure to work with. She brightens whatever room she is in with a huge smile.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Lulu represent them as a student of the month.