BFUHS December Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Benjamin “Ben” Perry has been selected as the December Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Ben, a senior, is the son of Jason and Jennie Perry of Westminster.

Ben is top in the Class of 2024. Described as extremely gifted by one of his teachers, he is praised for strong analytical thought and insightful contributions to class discussions.

A true leader and positive role model, Ben’s character unequivocally separates him from his peers. He is honest and compassionate; he always puts the needs of others before his own, and he goes out of his way to help others. Ben is hilarious and witty, and has mastered the ability to bring humor to situations tastefully. He has a charismatic energy that others gravitate toward. A pleasure to work with, Ben is tremendously humble, and accepts praise with an utmost sense of modesty.

Dedicated to making a positive impact, Ben has been a valued member of the BFUHS Student Council for four years, serving as vice president as a junior, and president as a senior. His hard work and dedication are a driving force for this group. A leader both in the classroom and in the community, Ben has been a positive representative through sports, outside activities, and in his community. He has logged over 200 hours of community service giving back and helping others.

Clearly deserving of this award, the Elks and BFUHS are honored to have Ben represent us as a Student of the Month.