BFUHS DAR Good Citizen

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Grace Waryas, the Bellows Falls Union High School 2022-2023 Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen, was recently notified that she placed second in the DAR Scholarship Contest. The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Grace, a senior, is the daughter of Rebecca Bezanson of Bellows Falls.

Once a student is chosen as their school’s DAR Good Citizen, the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and an essay. Vermont chapters recognized a total of 18 Good Citizens this year. From those 18, the list was culled first to 8 applicants before the state’s awardee was chosen by a panel of judges.

Scholarships are awarded to essay winners at the chapter, state, division, and national levels. Applicants must be citizens of the United States to apply for a scholarship offered by the DAR Scholarship Committee. Applicants must also attend or plan to attend an accredited college or university in the United States. Grace plans to attend the University of Rochester, where she will be majoring in history, with a minor in political science.

BFUHS is proud to have Grace serve as the BFUHS 2022-2023 DAR Good Citizen, and we congratulate her on her notable achievements in the scholarship contest.