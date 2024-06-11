BFUHS 2024 Alumni Queen candidates

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The following are this year’s nominees for the 2024 Bellows Falls Alumni Queen: Riley Haskell, Moriah Howarth, Delaney Lockerby, Eryn Ross, and Sadie Scott.

Riley Haskell

My name is Riley Haskell. I am the proud daughter of Tyler and Melissa Haskell. I have lived in Bellows Falls for the entirety of my life. I have one younger sister Reece, who is a part of the Class of 2027, and I am tightly surrounded by many members of my large family in this town.

As a freshman, coming into high school with Covid taking control of everything was very difficult for me. From where I am today, I am very proud of my hard work and dedication that I have presented to BFUHS and this community. I have achieved great academic success throughout all four years of high school, and I hope to continue that as I pursue my education at River Valley Community College. I will be studying physical therapy, with a strong interest in sports medicine.

I have always been an athlete, and loved to watch all different sports. I have been a starting player for the varsity softball team for all four years. I had to take over a very important role on the team after we lost a beloved member in a tragic accident during my freshman year. As a junior, I was named captain of the team and led my team to the semifinal game for the first time in over 40 years. This was one of my biggest accomplishments throughout my high school career.

I have maintained a very high batting, fielding, and on base average percentages all four years, and was awarded the Player of the Game medal countless times for the team. I also was a member of the JV field hockey team as a freshman, and JV basketball team as a sophomore. Softball was my strongest sport, and the one that gained the most love and being a part of this team has made me so proud.

I have always loved to help out with whatever I possibly can in my community, and loved to do what I can to make people smile. Throughout sports and school, I also have worked for multiple different restaurants, and currently I tackle two jobs. I have been employed since I turned 15 years old, and previously worked for Diamond Pizza in Walpole, N.H., and Par13 in Saxtons River, Vt. I am a current employee of Lisai’s Market, and PinSeeker Pub at the Bellows Falls Country Club. The Country Club is where I have spent my last two summers, and I have loved every minute of it. I have been attending the alumni parades since I was a very young child, and always loved to help my mom build her floats as her class does them. It was always the highlight of the end of each school year, because I would have something to look forward to. I am extremely honored to have been given this opportunity, and very excited that I will always have this memory to look back on.

Moriah Howarth

My name is Moriah Howarth. I live with my parents Lisa and Andy Howarth in Bellows Falls. I have enjoyed learning, taking challenges, and improving my skills through the work I have done at BFUHS. I have especially enjoyed my participation in the Health Services Program at River Valley Technical Center in Springfield, where I am working to earn my LNA. During my time in high school, I have been on the honor roll many times. I was proud to be named Elks Student of the Month in February 2023. It is an accomplishment I am so grateful for. I was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society through the River Valley Technical Center in 2023. I feel very lucky to be a member of this program.

During my freshman year of high school, I was offered a job taking care of elderly residents at a local nursing home. I served in that position for four years; it was such a good opportunity for learning and growth. I’ve always cared about the community, and wanted to give back, and for community service I did activities at the Sterling House with elders, as well as doing community service for the Town of Rockingham. I did tasks such as raking and spring cleanup to make the town look presentable for the community. Presently, I do private care with a local elderly lady. I get her ready for daytime activities and for bed. I enjoy this job because of its importance in my life. I have always loved taking care of others; that’s why I want to be a nurse. This past winter, I was employed by the Town of Rockingham to help shovel and salt sidewalks and make sure the community was safe.

I am honored to be one of the nominees for the 2024 Alumni Queen. Ever since I was a little girl, l have enjoyed watching the parade with my parents. The Alumni Parade is a staple in Bellows Falls, which is why I am beyond proud to be nominated by my classmates. It’s a chance to be a part of something within the community I love. I am excited to take part in my first alumni parade, and more years to come.

I plan to attend River Valley Community College for nursing this fall. I will also be working part time at the hospital as a LNA.

Delaney Lockerby

My name is Delaney Lockerby. My parents are Jessica and Bill Lockerby, and I live in Westminster, Vt., with my mother and brother. While at BFUHS, I have been a member of the student council for four years, and have accumulated about 200 hours of community service. I was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society my junior year, after becoming a licensed nursing assistant through the Windham Regional Career Center.

I have been a part of multiple sports teams, including field hockey, basketball, and track. I have played field hockey for four years, two of which were spent on varsity. I was selected for the SVL first team my senior year. I also played basketball all four years, spending three of them on varsity. I was selected for the SVL All-State team junior year, and was voted Brattleboro Athlete of the Week in January 2023. I also had the honor of being chosen as a finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award in March 2023, and I was selected for the senior all-star team this past season.

I have been employed at Allen Brothers Farm Market for three years, working in the ice cream stand and deli. After high school, I will be attending Old Dominion University In Norfolk, Va., to study health sciences and later enter the field of healthcare. I am so thrilled to be a part of the Bellows Falls community, and I’m honored to have been chosen as a nominee for the 2024 Alumni Queen.

Eryn Ross

My name is Eryn Smidutz Ross, I was born and raised in Westminster, Vt., with my

two moms Diane Ross and Sandra Smidutz, and my older brother Mackinnon. During my time at BFUHS, it’s safe to say that I kept myself busy. I’ve been a member of the student council for four years, as well as serving as class vice president for four years. I’ve been a part of four varsity sports, including field hockey, basketball, and indoor and outdoor track. I was honored to be named captain of the field hockey team my senior year, alongside the basketball and track teams my junior year. I was also fortunate enough to be a part of the 2020 undefeated field hockey state champs. I earned SVL All League recognition for field hockey in my junior and senior years, and participated in the senior all-star basketball game representing the south. I also was selected to play on the twin state field hockey team representing Vermont. I also was a member of the 4×200 indoor track team that qualified for the New England Championships this past year.

Alongside athletics, I have also been involved in the math team for four years, finishing fourth in the league in my sophomore year. I also participated in Earth Beat, a club dedicated to preserving the environment, during my junior year. I recently got to add musical theater to my resume. After years of unsuccessfully trying to fit the spring musical into my busy schedule, I was able to this spring, playing the role of “The Little Red Haired Girl” in our production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!”

If I’m not participating in one of my many activities, you can find me working in downtown Bellows Falls at Rockingham Roasters making a maple lattes, or working as a camp counselor at American Diabetes Association camps in the summer. I’ve grown up in this town, and to say I love my community is an understatement. I have done my best to give back to my community by dedicating my time as a youth field hockey coach for many years and mentoring local Girls on the Run members. I also have worked at Terrier Hall of Fame dinners, and been a member of many hiring committees for the high school. I am super excited to be a part of the alumni parade for the first time this year, and for many years to come!

In the future, I will study psychology and social work and play field hockey at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn.

I am beyond honored to be nominated by my classmates to represent the class of 2024.

Sadie Scott

My name is Sadie Scott. I live with my parents, Stanton and Andrea Scott, in Bellows Falls.

I played varsity field hockey for three years. My freshman year we won the Division I State Championship. I was top scorer my sophomore and junior year, and was named Athlete of The Week numerous times in the Brattleboro Reformer. During my three years playing field hockey, I also volunteered my time to help coach youth field hockey. My senior year I played varsity soccer, and ended the season being top scorer.

In my free time I enjoy hunting, horseback riding, and boating on the lake. I have been riding horses since I was 8 years old, and have competed in many horse shows and events. Throughout my high school years, I have had many jobs, including working at High View Farm, Silhouette Hill Farm, the car wash, self storage, and the Walpole Veterinary Hospital. I will be attending Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, where I will be pursuing a degree in biology, with the plan to go on to veterinary school.

I am honored to be selected as a part of the Alumni Court this year, and want to say thank you for this opportunity.