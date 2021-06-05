Bellows Falls Union High School’s May Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Johannah Parker has been named the May Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Johannah, a senior, is the daughter of Michael and Maureen Parker of Grafton.

An active, dedicated student, Johannah comes to school every day ready to learn. She works hard to improve her skills and tackles challenges head on. Determined to do well in her classes, she puts in 100%, asks good, clarifying questions, works to understand new concepts, and seeks feedback on her academics.

She is a confident, self-assured young lady who is ready to go out into the world. Always ready to help others and engage in class discussions in a thoughtful, respectful, and courteous manner, Johannah is an excellent role model for other students. She is dependable, responsible, and is very kind to everyone she encounters. With amazing self-discipline, a willingness to help others, and a kind, caring heart, she is an asset to every group she joins.

Johannah has shown a sincere interest in working to make the BFUHS community a better place. She has been a valued member of the BFUHS Student Council where she has been instrumental in food, clothing, and toy drives as well as representing her class in many important school decisions. Johannah took on a leadership role and put in a lot of extra hours and hard work for the prom. She served as captain of the girls’ soccer team and the track team where she works as a team player to lead and motivate those around her.

Clearly deserving of this honor, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Johannah represent us as a Student of the Month.