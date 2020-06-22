Bellows Falls Elks June Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce Abbigale Hodge has been named the Bellows Falls Union High School Elks Student of the Month for June. Abby, a sophomore, is the daughter of Randall and Stacey Hodge of Bellows Falls.

Abby works hard in her classes and has gone above and beyond during remote learning. She attends class and completes work daily without fail, revises work when needed, responds to emails promptly, and even does extra credit assignments. She is also kind, courteous, and a great role model for her peers. Abby takes each new assignment and challenge head on with an admirable tenacity. She has maintained a consistent attendance and work ethic through the remote learning experience, and she is an admirable student.

Always positive, Abby never says “I can’t” and never complains. She uses her time wisely to get as much out of her education as possible. Attentive to detail and willing to work hard, she tackles her assignments head on and does not procrastinate.

Abby is well-liked by the staff and students at BFUHS and is an asset to any class or group she joins. She has served as an integral member of the Umatter Youth and Young Adults group that educates the school community on stress management and positive self-esteem.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are honored to recognize Abby this month.