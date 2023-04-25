Augustus Burke named Springfield Elks February Student of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At a recent awards assembly at Springfield High School, Springfield Elks Lodge named senior Augustus Burke, the son of Rebecca Tyrell and Richard Burke, their February Student of the Month.

Gus has taken on a leadership role in drama, and has essentially become the assistant director of the spring drama production, “The Curious Savage.” He has organized the cast and crew, helping with blocking, character development, set ideas, and motivation. He is very intelligent, and his humor is never-ending. He is great at taking directions and constructive criticism. He has wanted to participate in theater all through high school, but just wasn’t able to until his last semester of senior year. He has been very thoughtful, kind, ambitious, humble, and overall a wonderful student and human being when working with a group of students or his peers. According to his English teacher and director, he has been a delight to teach. To see him grow has been a privilege. Gus has been the epitome and embodiment of the pride during the rehearsal process and during his time in his English classes.

Young Mr. Burke’s favorite subject is engineering. Outside of school, he is interested in cooking. Besides drama, his favorite activity is Skills USA.