Asthma-friendly schools in region recognized

REGION – Thirteen schools from around the state have been recognized by the Vermont Department of Health’s Asthma-friendly School initiative for their commitment to asthma-control strategies to support the lung health of their students.

Asthma is a potentially serious condition that includes clogging and swelling of the airways that can lead to difficulty breathing, wheezing, and coughing. Nearly 9,000 – or one in 12 – children in Vermont have asthma, and of those, 61% of have uncontrolled asthma.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the number of new schools participating shows a growing understanding about the impact of asthma on children’s health and ability to learn. “Asthma can be a dangerous condition for many children. Asthma symptoms can disrupt sleep, make it difficult to concentrate, and can lead to missed school days,” said Dr. Levine. “Schools that have asthma-control policies in place help create a healthy environment where children spend much of their day.”

Two local schools were recognized through this initiative. Cavendish Town Elementary School was recognized in the Gold category, denoting the highest level of asthma friendliness. Additionally, Townshend Elementary School was recognized in the Silver category.