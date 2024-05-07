“Ask the Superintendent” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Many Springfield residents have questions about Springfield’s school system and its budget. “Ask the School Superintendent” is the Springfield Town Library’s next Community Conversation.

Originally scheduled for later in May, it has been pushed up to Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m., to allow residents to ask any questions they have for Sherri Nichols, the superintendent of schools.

While in-person attendance is encouraged, SAPA TV will stream the discussion on their public channel (1077 for Comcast, and 160 for VTel) and their YouTube channel. If people have questions about the stream, their website, www.sapatv.org, should answer them.

The school district has posted answers to frequently asked questions about the budget on the school website, at 4.files.edl.io/363d/05/03/24/114007-2e0758c7-16ae-442f-bfbb-08f2077af836.pdf.

Other questions can be submitted to springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com if residents cannot attend in person. Springfield Town Library is committed to providing opportunities for all to get the answers they need before the May 21 budget vote.