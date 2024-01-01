Apple Blossom responds to community input

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital and the Apple Blossom Committee have been reaching out to local high school seniors and past high school graduates, and we have discovered that the excitement for Apple Blossom exists, but potential contestants and community members are looking for additional revisions. The organizers have listened, agreed, and are adopting some changes for 2024.

The deadline for contestant applications has been extended to Jan. 19, 2024. Constants do not need a partner to sign up. As always, contestants who are seniors of area high schools are encouraged to apply. Included are the high schools of Springfield, Bellows Falls, Fall Mountain, Green Mountain, Ludlow, Stevens, Windsor, Compass School, Vermont Academy, and Woodstock, as well as home school. New for 2024, graduates of the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 are invited to apply for the 2024 event. Those graduates can either participate in the “Celebration Dance” that will be included in the Friday and Saturday night performances, or they can fully participate in the Apple Blossom with the understanding that they will not be eligible for the title of 2024 Queen and Court. The theme is “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!,” an upbeat musical film, filled with music from ABBA. Also new for 2024, there will be a community dance with a live band after the Saturday, May 4, performance.

Children in kindergarten – 4th grade, are invited to participate as couples, and the deadline for their applications is Jan. 19, 2024.

Apple Blossom is a fundraising event for Springfield Hospital that started in 1957. The community comes alive with song and dance of the youth from our area. The 2024 event will feature some of the original aspects of Apple Blossom. The community dance at the end of the Saturday performance will be similar to the “Ball” of 1957 at the original Apple Blossom.

Apply today to participate. Applications can be found at www.springfieldhospital.org, or www.facebook.com/SpringfieldHospitalVT.