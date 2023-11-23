Aliya Farmer named DAR BFUHS Good Citizen

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Aliya Farmer has been named the 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, are intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Aliya, a senior, is the daughter of Melissa Jenne and David Farmer of Grafton, Vt.

This award is given based on the following criteria set forth by the DAR national organization: dependability (including truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality), service (including cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others), leadership (including personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility) and patriotism (including unselfish interest in family, school, community, and nation.) Aliya is an excellent representative of these characteristics.

As a scholar, Aliya is dependable, works hard, is quick to advocate for herself, and is a strong communicator. She consistently goes above and beyond on her work not only for a grade, but to ensure her own understanding of the ideas and how they apply to the real world. On the rare occasion when she is absent from school, she communicates ahead of time, gets her work done, and follows up with any questions she has. She is attentive to her work, comes to school eager to learn, and has shown herself as someone on whom people can depend.

A positive role model who leads by example, Aliya is a leader in the true essence of the word. She is kind and considerate to classmates and staff, and goes out of her way to help. She is often one of the first to volunteer, frequently without being asked. An active member of the BFUHS community, Aliya is involved in extracurricular activities including athletics (as a three sport participant), student council (elected vice president) and is a member of the BFUHS Jesse A. Judd/Marilee Huntoon Chapter of the National Honor Society. As an active member she brings creativity, a plethora of unique ideas, and the willingness participate in all aspects of any activity she joins. She gives 100% to any sport or activity she gets involved in, and encourages others to join. Mature and responsible, she is kind and inclusive of everyone. Aliya is described by one of her teachers as “the epitome of hard work, determination, integrity, and grace.” She turns setbacks into learning experiences, and shows perseverance and grit. Through her role as a third and fourth grade basketball coach, Aliya has worked hard to serve as a good example for a younger generation.

Aliya is presently enrolled in the second year of the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program at the Windham Regional Career Center (WRCC), and she plans to continue her education in the health field by becoming a pediatric nurse. She is passionate about advancing the quality of health care available to her patients and treating them with empathy and respect.

Aliya’s actions and manner clearly embody the values of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen, and BFUHS is proud to have her represent us with the award this year.

