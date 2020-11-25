Alexandra Hutchins named 2020 DAR Good Citizen

CHESTER, Vt. – Alexandra Hutchins, daughter of Christopher and Angela Hutchins of Springfield, has been chosen by her teachers and peers as Green Mountain Union High School’s newest Daughters of the American Revolution recipient. The DAR Good Citizens Program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The recipient must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Alex is very active at Green Mountain being a member of the Interact club, Student Government, National Honor Society, and the yearbook. Alex also represented GMUHS in the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Program in 2019 and was chosen as the recipient of the University of Vermont’s Green and Gold Scholarship. Alex is a team player on the soccer and softball teams and is a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center.

Currently, Alex is spending her senior year in the early college program at Castleton University.

Green Mountain Union High School would like to congratulate Alex on this honor.