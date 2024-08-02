Abbigale Williams awarded Andover Scholarship

ANDOVER, Vt. – The Andover Scholarship Committee congratulates this year’s Andover Scholarship recipient, Abbigale Williams. Williams graduated from River Valley Technical Center and Green Mountain Union High School. She will be attending Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., majoring in criminal justice, with the goal of becoming a game warden.

She is the daughter of Wesley Williams, who is one of the 70 previous Andover Scholarship recipients.

Since the 1990s, the scholarship has provided support for outstanding high school seniors living in Andover as they pursue the next steps in their education. During the interview process, scholarship recipients let us know just how important growing up in and being supported by this community has been to each of them. We want to share our pride in our young people with you.

The Andover Scholarship is funded entirely from local donations. The scholarship fund is a recognized public charity under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. If you wish to make a donation to the scholarship fund, please send it to the Andover Scholarship Committee, 953 Weston Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143.

It was a pleasure to meet and to interview this accomplished young woman. We wish her great success.