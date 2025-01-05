AAUW scholarship recipients pursue studies

REGION – The Brattleboro branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is following the academic paths of the young women who received scholarships from the organization last spring.

Jasmyn Atsalis-Gogel is in her second year at Greenfield Community College, while Maxine Lehnartz is studying nursing at the University of Vermont. Both women live in Putney.

Sarahann Byler, of Westminster, is juggling work and parenthood while a student at Community College of Vermont.

Brattleboro Union High School graduate Gabrielle M. Chisamore, of Vernon, is studying chemistry and education at Keene State College, while West Dummerston resident Madison Wood has enrolled at Champlain College.

Now in its 98th year, Brattleboro AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.