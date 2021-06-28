2021 Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships awarded

REGION – Each year, the Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship is offered by the Crown Point Board of Realtors and Mrs. Sam (Rita) Pierce to eligible candidates continuing their education. The scholarship was created in honor of their late cohort, Sammy Pierce, whose strong history of volunteer and charitable efforts and commitment to community, were endearing qualities he possessed and is remembered for. This year’s recipients are Alexandra Hutchins and Aislynn Kelley.

Alexandra Hutchins is a graduating senior of Green Mountain Union High School. She will be starting school at Castleton University, majoring in Mathematics: Secondary Education, with the hopes of pursuing a master’s degree in education. She would like to become a high school level math teacher. She will also be playing soccer for Castleton and plans to continue her volunteer service in her new community. Alexandra is the daughter of Angela and Christopher Hutchins of Springfield, Vt.

Aislynn Kelley graduated with honors from Mill River High School. One of her notable achievements was the starting of her own dog cookie treat company. She baked and packaged the treats and sold them for three years at farmers markets and donated all the profits to local shelters. Aislynn will be attending Coastal Carolina University in the fall. She will major in business management with a minor in sports management. Aislynn is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Kelley of Belmont, Vt.

If you would like to donate, please contact Helen Wachtel, Chairperson of the Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship Fund, at hwachtel@brattbank.com.