Westward migration

From the Marjorie Boynton Cross estate is another letter. It amazes me how many people from the Bondville-Londonderry area went west in the 1870s and 80s. You are reading a very personal letter.

“Eldora, Colorado Aug 4, 1878

“Dear Alice

“Don’t think because I do not write oftener that I have forgotten you or do not think of you – as such is not the case. I have not written a letter to anyone for the past two months or more until to-day. I have written two postals and this is the 3rd letter.

“I have heard from you of course occasionally through mother – so I have heard of your marriage and that you are in a nice comfortable home and it is my earnest prayer that your married life may always be a happy one.

“Oh Alice my heart goes out to you with rejoicing as I think of what your life has been – the loss of a real home and your mother when small, and then of course know that you have seen many unpleasant days and even years – and to hear that you now have a real home of your own and take such delight in it. And I hope you may be prospered in everything you do –

“I would be delighted to see you there but probably never shall, and may never see you again in this world – I cannot realize that you are anything but the little girl you were 10 years ago.

“We have had such extremely hot weather since July 1st that it has been all anyone could do to live. For about one week of the time it was hot night and day with not a breeze – and it still keeps hot though not as excessive. I have had quite a nice lot of fruit – Have put up 50 qts of Cherries – 6 qts of Raspberries, 3 qts Gooseberries – Made about 30 glasses Currant Jelly & about 20 glasses of spiced currants and shall have quite a lot of Crab Apples. I intended to can a lot of currants, but it was so hot that they ripened and dried up and fell to the ground before we knew it. I have been real well and mother is well for her, but I never heard her complain with the heat as much before. I have no [one] girl this summer and she helps me some – washes dishes, helps iron and mends considerable –

“Dana has been quite lame for the past 3 weeks – he hurt one foot – dislocated one toe and bruised the foot inwardly – so it has been swollen badly and been very painful.

“He works very hard in caring for his hogs of which he has over 100 of all kinds to tend and it takes him all day and till about 10 o’clock nearly every night to get through and he has no day of rest – as of course they have to be tended just the same Sunday as any other day –

“Porter is still at [illegible] Rock but is not doing much is waiting for several things to know what to – Carrie weighs about 200 – They are both well –

“Write to me please and tell me all about your home your work – what you have new and everything – It will all interest me. How far is Andover from Brattleboro?

“I suppose Clara (Stratton) Brown will come West soon if she has not already – She will be the first one of the Asa Stratton family that ever ventured away from home. They used to call him Miss Brown out here Now he will be Mrs. Brown I suppose.

“Charlie Brooks is doing quite well now in a Meat Market – He has a real good wife – I think there will soon be more of the Brooks family before long too.

“Henry works for him. He is a miserable fellow, of very little account – We have hoped he would go back to Vt. but I guess there’s no such good luck. Phinnie Morse is at work at a nice place just opposite us and likes first rate – He is a good steady boy – Now do write soon as you get this – Love to you and your husband – Would like to see him.

“Your aunt Villa”

This week’s old saying is from my mother. “It’s not how much you make, but how much you save.”