Washington’s Farewell Address

In my collection is an interesting book. It’s a small book with hand-painted covers and leather spine. Printed and sold by Thomas M. Pomroy, Windsor, 1812.

Washington Benevolent Society

From Wikipedia:

“The Washington Benevolent Societies (WBS) were grass-roots political clubs set up from 1808 to 1816 by the Federalist Party in the U.S. to electioneer for votes. The first branch of the organization was set up in New York City, in opposition to the older Tammany Society. An early membership certificate of the group indicates that this branch was ‘instituted in the City of New York, on the 12th day of July, 1808.’”

Amos Heald

Amos Heald was son of Daniel Heald. Daniel settled in Chester about 1777, building a log cabin, probably in or near the field at Yosemite Firehouse.

Daniel had been a Tory in Concord, Mass., posting proclamations from the King of England. He angered many colonists in this capacity. Revolution was in the air.

After the Battle of Lexington, April 19, 1775, the Redcoats were returning to Boston. Many colonists lie hidden behind trees or stone walls to ambush the Redcoats. Perhaps Daniel had been a Tory, but on this day at Concord Bridge, Daniel Heald shouldered his musket and fired upon the Redcoats. At his side was his 9-year-old son Amos.

Soon after Concord, Daniel was in service at Cambridge. Later in 1775 he was at Fort Ticonderoga, N.Y. On May 10, 1775, Patriots had captured Ticonderoga from the British. The cannons of Ticonderoga were sent to reinforce Patriots at Boston. I also find mention that Heald was at Bunker Hill.

Amos built the large 1803 brick house diagonally opposite Yosemite Firehouse. The Healds owned a lot of real estate in the area, including along the river by the Stone Village.

Early Vermont books

Ken Leach of Brattleboro was one of New England’s most respected antiquarian book dealers. Ken taught me about Vermont books. Vermont books with an imprint date prior to 1816 are scarce. By 1820, Vermont’s population had increased. More Vermont towns now had a printing press. With Vermont’s population growing, came more customers, so many books exist from this post-1816 period.

The subject book for this article is titled, “FAREWELL ADDRESS to the PEOPLE of the UNITED STATES. Windsor 1812.”

It really is two books published as one. The first section is Washington’s farewell address to the country as he prepared to leave his second term as president. This portion is 40 pages, ending with a printed George Washington signature and dated, “United States September 17, 1796.”

The first paragraph of the first page:

“Friends and Fellow-Citizens

The period of a new election of a citizen to administer the executive government of the United States, being not far distant, and the time actually arrived when your thoughts must be employed in designating the person who is to be clothed with that important trust, it appears to me proper, especially as it may conduce to a more distinct expression of the public voice, that I should now apprize you of the resolution I have formed, to decline being considered among the number of those out of whom the choice is to be made.”

The second part reads: “CONSTITUTION of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA as proposed by THE CONVENTION Held at Philadelphia September 17, 1787.”

This book was published by the Washington Benevolent Society, Windsor, 1812. The photo with this article shows Amos Heald’s membership page to the Washington Benevolent Society.

It’s a partially printed page, where blank spaces were filled in by hand. Italics represent handwriting, not printed. It reads:

“No. 19 This certifies, that Amos Heald of Chester in Windsor County has been regularly admitted a Member of the Washington Benevolent Society of the County of Windsor instituted on the first day of January 1812. At Chester, Vermont. Chester Jan 9, 1812.

Josiah Goodhue President. William Henry Secretary.”

I have seen silk ribbons with Washington’s portrait promoting the Washington Benevolent Society. Medals were also produced. I have never seen a medal.

