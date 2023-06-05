Walter Hard, Vermont author

Last week, I submitted a story written by Dorothy Canfield Fisher. Her friend, Walter Hard, was another Vermont writer. Walter lived in Manchester, Vt.

On the dust jacket of “Salt of Vermont,” by Walter Hard, 1931, is this introduction:

“A true essence and pithy flavor of New England life, Walter Hard has got into these laconic verses. They have the tang and the bite of authentic knowledge of Vermont hill-folk combined with trenchant expression.”

Remuneration

Charlie Shipman was always in hard luck.

His first wife had died

Leaving him with four children

And a poor farm to support them on.

Then he married Emma Stone.

She’d let it be known

She was ready to marry the first man

Who offered himself.

That was just after she’d been dropped

By a beau of seven years standing.

Charlie moved into her house in the village,

And things looked better.

Gradually matters got bad again.

Emma had given up her dressmaking

And Charlie’s were not enough for the family.

After a series of bad breaks

The final blow came . . . the family cow died.

An old friend told Charlie

To pass a paper around.

Everybody would be glad to help.

In less than a week

A new cow was chewing the grass

In the Shipman yard.

The friend who had started the paper

Asked Charlie what the cow cost.

–I got her for twenty-five dollars.

Over thirty dollars had been collected;

So the friend suggested of course Charlie,

Would return the balance pro rata.

Charlie scratched his head.

–Nope. I reckon I’ll keep th’ balance

T’ pay fer m’ trouble.

The price of potatoes

Ezra stopped his horse

In front of the store.

He had the buckboard loaded

With bags of potatoes.

Ezra had old fashioned ideas.

When the city folks began to come to town

They increased the demand for things

And prices had gone up.

Wood had always sold for three dollars a load,

Now some were getting five.

Not so Ezra. He said three was enough.

Ed Collins walked over to the buckboard.

He always got all he could for his stuff,

And Ezra’s low prices nettled him.

–What ye gittin’ fer yer potatoes Ezry?

He put his foot on the front axle

And tipped his hat back.

Ezra wound the reins around the whip.

–I’m askin’ my usual price, thirty cents.

Ed scowled. —Gosh, Ezry,

Y’ ain’t gittin nowhere near what they’re worth.

Ezra said tartly: –Well, it’s what I’m askin’.

Ed took his foot down.

–If you was a Collins

You’d be askin’ nearer sixty cents.

Ezra stepped out of the buckboard.

–If I was a Collins I’be gettin’ sixty, heh?

He shouldered a bag.

–Well, I durned sight rather git thirty cents

And not be a Collins.

An American Bull

John Sherman, lawyer,

Was so full of dignity and self-assurance,

He flashed his little light

In the public eye constantly

That he blinded many to his limitations.

He had the pomposity

Natural to his kind.

He felt every Vermonter must know John Sherman.

One day he went over the mountain

To see a farmer.

A client thought the farmer

Was trespassing on some land he owned.

The farmer’s wife said he’d find her husband

Out in the pasture mending fence.

John Sherman walked through the pasture

With great dignity.

He returned to the fence

With some speed and no dignity,

Closely pursued by a young bull.

He managed to roll under the bars

Just in time.

Just then the farmer appeared

From the front of the barn.

John Sherman, lawyer, arose from the dust

Red, disheveled and raging.

As he brushed off his clothes

He told the farmer what he thought of him

For allowing such an animal at large.

–I’ll sue ye, that’s what I’ll do, he shouted.

The farmer looked at him calmly.

–Say jest who be you anyhow?

Shocked that anyone should not know him,

John Sherman drew himself up

And spoke with great dignity.

–I sir, am John Sherman, the lawyer.

The farmer shoved his hat back.

–Why in hell didn’t ye tell th’ bull?”

