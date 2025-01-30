Walking on water

Twice a year, Vermont Fish & Wildlife hosts a free fishing day. This past Jan. 25 was the annual winter free fishing day. This is a program to introduce people to ice fishing. I went and took Ryan with me. We didn’t fish. This was a chance to introduce Ryan to a new activity to see if it was for him.

We went down to the setback by the toll bridge in Springfield. It was just above zero as we stepped onto the ice. Ryan grew up in a warmer climate where ice fishing doesn’t exist, so this was something new.

Ryan had safety concerns as we walked out on the ice. I assured him all was safe. It didn’t take Ryan long to become comfortable. His first comment was, “This is surreal!”

Jacks

We walked toward two men my age with their dog. They had jacks set up and while waiting for a flag, they jigged some. They were local boys. Jacks are my preferred method of ice fishing. There are topwater jacks and underwater jacks. I use both. First you have to drill or cut a hole in the ice.

Next you use a sounder to determine water depth. A sounder is a 2-ounce weight that attaches to your hook that you drop down the hole in the ice. Pull it up till taught, then pull the line up another 6-12 inches. I always tie a simple knot in the line at reel level. This way you don’t have to sound the hole again. Some fishermen use a small button instead of a knot. You bait the hook with a shiner. You want the shiner swimming just off the bottom. If the shiner is lying on the bottom fish won’t see it. So pull it up some and let him swim. He’ll be noticed.

Jigging

Lots of people jig. They use a modern, very lightweight rod and reel, maybe 30 inches long. You can stand over the hole and jig, but most have a 5-gallon pail they sit on. Most use a small spinner as an attractor for the fish. Below the spinner is a hook with bait. We talked to one man from Castleton who was using maggots for bait. These are sold commercially at bait shops. He was having some luck, as was evidenced by fish in his pail. Ice fishermen jig for crappie, bluegill, and perch. Jigging for smelt is popular on the Ludlow lakes.

We walked toward three men. They had both topwater and underwater jacks. They had caught a beautiful 18-inch bass. These three men were really enjoying themselves. As we approached them, Ryan asked me, “These fishermen don’t mind us talking with them?” Ice fishermen are very friendly and happy to share knowledge.

Cutting a hole

Today most fishermen have gas powered augers, or the latest augers powered by a cordless drill. It’s getting easier. I still use a long-handled chisel. It’s more laborious with a chisel, so I cheat. I look for holes drilled by other fishermen the day before that have frozen over. There might only be 2 inches of fresh ice in the hole. I can chisel through two inches in no time. Once the hole is opened, you need a skimmer. You dip the skimmer in the hole to clean out floating ice chips. The skimmer has holes in it for water to drain through.

The sun was bright and warm. We saw a family on the ice with their young children. Start them early. Ryan repeated several times, “It’s surreal.” His other comment was he couldn’t believe how “calm” it was on the ice. It really was a beautiful day, and we didn’t get cold. I was dressed in layers.

Ryan wants to go ice fishing with me someday soon. I fish all around. For walleyes, I like to fish Roundy’s south of Springfield on Route 5. Here the water is deeper, maybe 18 feet in front of the ledges. The Springfield setback is 4-9 feet deep. I have caught walleyes there as well. We also saw a bald eagle.

I hope you try it. If you do, I suggest you go the first time and just walk around and talk to the fishermen. It’s a very inexpensive sport, and you’ll know where your food comes from.

This week’s old saying is from Bob Fraser: “A bad day of fishing beats a good day of work.”