I love stories of the old days. In the troubled world I find myself living in, these stories provide an escape. It is always a letdown to read the last page of a book you really enjoyed. Turning each page with anticipation is a real joy for me.

Such a book is “Mount Holly, Its Early Days.” It was first printed in 1982, and written by James F. Holden. Copies can be had at the Mount Holly Historical Museum in Belmont. It’s a fun book, and an excellent distraction from today’s turbulent times. In part, it reads:

Memories of George M. Holden

“Much of Mount Holly’s history can be told in stories about its early inhabitants. My father, George M. Holden, was interested in hearing and collecting these.

“His brother-in-law, William H. White, was the village blacksmith and, in later years, its undertaker. His shop proved to be a popular meeting place for the townsmen. My father spent hours watching Will work at his forge, anvil and bench shoeing horses, and listening to the local gossip…

“One frequent visitor in Will’s shop was Frank Parmenter, a local Justice of the Peace. Frank was a large man who liked to lean back in a chair and, with hands clasped over his ample belly, he would spout forth gems of philosophy. Once he said, ‘If I had everything just as I wanted I would have a double-barrelled shotgun and a “haound” dog.’ Another of his favorites was ‘I have made up my mind that there is a little something to almost everything – generally speaking.’

“Will told me when he first started in business a man owed him money and paid no attention to his requests to settle. He took the account to Frank Parmenter who was the village Squire and Counsellor. Mr. Parmenter sent a summons to the man and shortly afterwards he came into Will’s shop and paid the bill. Then Will went to Mr. Parmenter and reported that the man had been in the shop with the money.

“‘Took it, I suppose,’ said Mr. Parmenter. ‘Yes, Mr. Parmenter.’

“‘Well, how about the costs?’ ‘Why you know I never even thought about that.’

“Then Frank leaned back in his chair and laughed loudly, finally remarking, ‘As you go through life, William, you will find that experience is a very good teacher.’

“One day Mr. Parmenter sat alone at the edge of the pond fishing. He was a stout man, so crouching down was not easy for him. In some way he lost his balance and fell in. A lady member of the Baptist Church witnessed this and promptly reported it around the village. Later in the day Will saw him sitting on the piazza of the village store.

“‘Went fishing this morning, Mr. Parmenter?’ ‘Yes.’

“‘Fell in, I hear.’ ‘Yes I did and it ain’t anyone’s business if I did. If it hadn’t been for those damned Baptists no one would have known about it either.’

“For a time Frank Patch boarded with Frank Parmenter and his wife, Polly. A village band was organized and, after the first night’s practice, Frank Patch passed through the dining room on his way to bed, carrying a large horn. Excepting the usual ‘good nights’ nothing was said. The next morning at breakfast Mr. Parmenter spoke up:

“‘Well, Patch, joined the band I see.’ ‘Yes, Mr. Parmenter.’

“‘Well, understand, not a damned toot in here!’”

The photo with this article was taken in Belmont about 1902-1905. My great-grandfather Frank Patch stands at left with white hat. Frank married Jennie White of Belmont. Somehow Jennie is related to Will White mentioned above.

My grandfather Donald is front center. I can see my father Arnold in both Frank and Donald’s facial features. It was said I looked like my father, maybe so.

This week’s old saying; “Old age is best taken one day at a time.”