The Fillebrown family of Baltimore and Cavendish

James Fillebrown

“James Fillebrown born 1786 was a smuggler during the 1807 embargo with Canada. After the embargo was lifted, he married Weltha Piper, daughter of Noah Piper, early settler in Baltimore, Vt. Both James and Weltha possessed the pioneering spirit and built a strong log cabin on the summit of Hawks Mountain about two miles above their relatives in Baltimore.

“They soon had altercations with the wild beasts of the forest, bears and wild cats ate the crops James and Weltha planted and threatened the family as well.

“James had learned the craft of brick-making from his father and between farming seasons left the mountain to mold and fire bricks at various building sites.

“Weltha, like all stalwart pioneer women, cared for the cabin and the children (their first two daughters), while James was gone. One night, Weltha hearing strange noises descended the ladder from the sleeping loft to dispatch a porcupine which had worked its way under the foundations into the cabin.

“James spent much time clearing forest for his fields. One day, when he failed to come home to dinner, his wife found him white and faint from loss of blood. With great difficulty, Weltha managed to get him back to the cabin and set off down the mountain to get the doctor…

“In 1822, the family sold the Hawks Mountain property and moved across the Black River to Cavendish. Probate papers were signed at the Dutton Tavern (the tavern was moved and restored to become part of Shelburne Museum.) [Author’s note: Years ago I sold to Shelburne Museum a well-documented Windsor armchair belonging to Emily Dutton. The chair now resides at Shelburne in the Dutton House, aforementioned as the Dutton Tavern.]

“Today the Fillebrown family home in Cavendish is the house that sits at the intersection of East and Brook Roads. Turn at Belnaps.

“Following the move from Hawks Mountain to Cavendish, the Fillebrowns had no more confrontations with wild animals. Their corn and apples went unmolested.

“James made bricks for the first meetinghouse and the first store in town. In addition to farming and brick-making, James cleared his land and built stonewalls along property lines, most of which survive to this day.

“James and Weltha are buried at the Cavendish Cemetery on Center Road. They had nine children in all.”

Henry G. Fillebrown

“Henry Green Fillebrown, 1843-1865, was son of James and Weltha.

“On April 2, 1865, the 1st Vermont Brigade broke the Confederate line of entrenchments at Petersburg, Va., at the end of a lengthy siege. The war ended one week later.

“Corporal Fillebrown was in every engagement with the 4th Vermont Regiment. He was on furlough on April 2, but would not permit his regiment to go into battle without him. He was mortally wounded in the assault, and is buried with his comrades-in-arms at the Petersburg Military Cemetery.”

Peck’s Roster

I checked “Peck’s Roster,” “Vermont Soldiers and Sailors in the Civil War,” for Henry Green Fillebrown’s company C history, and found:

“Windsor County furnished a larger number than any other for the Fourth, being company C [Henry Fillebrown’s company]…

“Its original aggregate, as regiment, was 1,048, of whom it is believed less than forty deserted, some of whom returned. The most numerous desertions were from companies C and K.

“The smallest losses, B, E, F, I, and K, and of these, ten in B was the least. Four companies – A, C, D and G – each lost over twice that number.”

