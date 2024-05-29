My latest book, “Stories of Us,” is now available at Lisai’s in Bellows Falls, and The Framery of Vermont and Stone House Antiques Center, both in Chester. If you see me, flag me down, I carry a few books in the car.

“Stories of Us” is a collection of stories written by many different people. For some it might be their first writing experience. Their authenticity is refreshing. I wrote a few short stories, including “Genuine Naugahyde.” Those who have read the book have their favorites. The majority of these stories have not been published before.

Alton liked Billy Parker’s stories, and a short story I wrote titled “The Wheelbarrow.” Authors are of different backgrounds, life experiences, or education. But these stories, many of life 50 years ago, share a common trait. That trait is a time when life was simpler. Friends could be seen or made at the town dump on the Dump Road.

There are about 25 authors in this book, many of whom wrote several stories. Ritva Pajala Burton wrote a short story about her family immigrating to Andover, Vt., from Finland in 1957. Mike Leonard wrote a fun story about his father-in-law, I.J. Nichols. Do you remember John Butler? Bob Ulbrich wrote a story about John the man and his idiosyncrasies. Nancy Chute wrote of her gardens. Donna Mitchell LeClair wrote about Pierce, the Fresh Air kid. The book is 175 pages, with many more authors and stories.

Between stories I add a few pages of photos – railroads, covered bridges, men with teams, or antiques of local interest. Many of these photos capture a simpler time. I include “The Song of the Vermonters, 1779,” by John Greenleaf Whittier. Here’s the last verse: “Come York or come Hampshire, come traitors or knaves/If ye rule o’er our land ye shall rule o’er our graves/Our vow is recorded – our banner unfurled/In the name of Vermont we defy all the world!”

My next book

For me, writing has been a process of learning by doing. I have said before, “I’m not educated.” Some say when they hear me say that that I am “fishing for a compliment,” not so. I am expressing my frustration. Had I attended a college for writing, I would be a lot further along today. I know there’s more in me. I just don’t know what it is, or how to retrieve it. As it is now, I struggle. I can’t help but feel that there is something inside me begging to be exposed. I can’t put my finger on it, but I know it’s there.

In “Stories of Us,” I used a different approach than previous books I have written. I am pleased with the way it came out. I am improving. A.W. Henry edited the book. She made me look good. And Shawntae Webb did a superb job laying out the book.

This next book will be a larger coffee table book. My interests are not limited to just local history, but New Hampshire and Vermont as well. It’ll be two years before it’s completed. In the meantime, I can think about how to approach it. I think adding photos Danny and I have of ferries crossing the Connecticut River, from the Massachusetts border to the Canadian border, would make an interesting chapter. I want to include more documents and photos of art objects. I hope to tie it all together so when readers complete a chapter they will say, “I didn’t know that,” or, “That was interesting.” I need to find my inner voice. How that is done I do not know.

This week’s old saying is from a Bob Dylan tune. “I’m not perfect but I’m standing in line.”