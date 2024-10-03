Peter Lee-Thompson and Charles Bronson

Vermont has a long history of attracting famous people as residents. Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn moving to Cavendish in 1976 is a perfect example.

In a previous life I knew Peter Lee-Thompson. I met Peter at the Pioneer House. Over time we became good friends. Peter was from London, and the son of John Lee-Thompson. John was a famous British film director. He directed the 1961 “Guns of Navarone,” starring Gregory Peck, David Niven, and Anthony Quinn. John went by J. Lee-Thompson. His son Peter was a film editor in Hollywood.

In the early 1980s, an Englishman showed up at the Pioneer House in Chester, now Salon 2000. He dressed differently and spoke with an English accent. I kept my distance for a while, just watching him. He moved and spoke differently than anyone I had known before.

One night Peter was shooting pool against me at the P-House. As you play pool, you sometimes think out loud, trying to show your opponent just how good you really are. I won the game. Peter intrigued me. I wanted to know him. Peter liked a good time and liked to drink. We became good friends. I enjoyed hearing his stories of Hollywood and Charles Bronson, “Charlie,” as Peter called him.

Charlie had bought a place over Brownsville, Vt., way. That’s what induced Peter to move to Chester. Peter worked with Charlie editing his later movies.

Peter lived on Route 103 North, across from the turn to Bailey’s Mills. Today his house is painted a light lavender color. One summer day I stopped to visit. Peter said he was going to see Charlie, and did I want to go. I jumped at the chance. Adventure was calling.

We arrived at Charlie’s in good order. Peter and Charlie were happy to see each other. Then Peter introduced me. Charlie shook my hand and was very welcoming. We sat in a large room. I listened as the two men talked about films and such. I didn’t have much to contribute, although Charlie had an interest in antiques, and showed me what he collected.

Charlie is buried in Brownsville. In the center of Brownsville is a road that goes over to Skunk Hollow. Turn here and head up the hill. Not far there is a cemetery on your left and right. Charlie is buried in the cemetery on your right. His long epitaph reads in part:

CHARLES BRONSON

CHERISHED HUSBAND AND FATHER

DO NOT STAND AT MY GRAVE AND WEEP

I AM NOT HERE I DO NOT SLEEP

I AM A THOUSAND WINDS THAT BLOW

I AM THE DIAMOND GLINT ON THE SNOW

No Dogs or Movies

Peter had an old photograph of a rooming house in Hollywood. If I remember correctly, the film industry began in New York, eventually moving to Hollywood for better climate and light conditions. When the actors moved to Hollywood, they were not welcome. In those days, actors were nicknamed “movies,” as they were always moving from one location to another.

Peter’s photo of the rooming house had a sign overhead the entrance that read, “No Dogs or Movies.”

Peter edited a number of films. His first major work was editing the 1973 World War II British series, “The World at War.” This was a British documentary film series consisting of 26 parts. It was released in this country for television in the late 1970s. I remember watching them all. Peter won an award for his work on this series.

Peter had a small cardboard sign, black with white letters. It reads: “THE SLIGHTLY TAKEN CARE OF MAN IS GOING MAD.” This can be interpreted many ways. Peter and I shared the same meaning. Because of this mutual interest, Peter gave it to me. Whenever I look at it, I recall those days.

In the late 1980s, Peter sold his home and moved back to California. I never saw him again.

This week’s old sayings are from Peter. Instead of saying “I’ll stop by sometime,” he would say, “I’ll knock you up sometime.” If he was going to call, he would say, “I’ll ring you up sometime.”