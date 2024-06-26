From my collection is an interesting 1874 court document. It is 150 years old this year, and measures 8 inches by 12 inches. It is 12 handwritten pages with writing on both sides, making 24 pages. It is far too long to record here, so all I can do is skim it for you.

The 1869 map

I include a closeup from an original 1869 Beers Atlas. If you look at center, you will see a building identified as J.R. Richardson, now Chester Town Hall. To the right, the Marsh place stands today. On the other side of Richardson is N.F. Shedd. Richardson and Shedd are the subjects of this lawsuit.

If you study the map, you will see the railroad station, Smitty’s, Cummings Hardware, and Chester House.

On Oct. 24, 1870, there was a disastrous fire at the Richardson Block. There were several businesses in the newly built three-story, wood frame Richardson Block, all lost. Some had some insurance. Also lost in this fire was the Shedd place. The Marsh place suffered $600 in damage. It was March of 1868 that the first Marsh place was lost to fire. This was a fresh memory for those fighting to save the Marsh place from burning again.

The lawsuit

After the 1870 Richardson fire, Norman Shedd began running his mouth that Richardson had started the fire. Shedd made this claim to anyone who would listen. Gleaned from the 24 pages:

“Joseph R. Richardson vs Norman F. Shedd

“Windsor County Court December Term 1874

“Referee’s Report

“To the Hon. County Court for the County of Windsor –

“Pursuant to notice, I met the parties and their counsel at the Chester House [author’s note: now Salon 2000], in Chester, in said County on the 24th, 25th, and 26th days of March A.D. 1874…

“The Plaintiff is a resident of Chester, and on the 25th day of October, A.D. 1870, was the owner of a three story building [author’s note: now Chester Town Hall], situate near the R.R. Depot in said Chester, and known as Richardson’s Block…

“The Defendant owned a dwelling house near the Plaintiff’s building – and his son in law George Hall, owned and occupied a building – a furniture store – also in the same vicinity, both of which were destroyed at the same time, and by the same fire. The fire originated in the Plaintiff’s building…”

Shedd was charged on eight counts.

Testimonies

[Editor’s note: the text reproduced here is transcribed as written, including use of the archaic “medial s” or “long s,” which resembles a lowercase f.]

“Granville P. Spaulding testified to conversations he had with the defendant after the fire, and that defendant said, ‘that he knew as well as he knew anything, that Joseph Richardson set the building on fire.’

“Quest? State how many conversations you have had with Shedd, since the fire, about the origin of it?

“Ans. This is a wild guess – I don’t think lefs than fifty, and it may be two hundred

“Coleman Saunders testified ‘Shedd was at my father’s house soon after the fire – He had just come from Henry’s office. He talked about the fire – said “God knew and he knew, Jo Richardson set that fire.”’

“R.A. Earle testified ‘I asked him how the buildings took fire’? He said ‘Richardson set them on fire’ said – ‘I don’t guess about it, I know it’

“F. W. Marsh testified:

“Quest? State whether you heard any thing said during that day, the day after the fire as to the origin of the fire?

“Ans. I did – In substance, the general talk of people I talked with, was, that there was no doubt but what the fire originated from a defect in the chimney. I had quite a talk that day, in my house, with Plaintiff, P.H. Robbins and Edwards the Photographer. Richardson’s idea was, that the fire must have originated in the Milliner’s rooms, from some defect about her stove…

Referee’s verdict

“The Defendant claimed that the exprefsions of his belief, under the circumstances, and in the manner found by the Referee, are not actionable. But the Referee intending to decide accordingly to law, finds the defendant guilty on ‘First, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Counts,’ and not guilty on the Second Count.

“I find for the Plaintiff, to recover the sum of Four Hundred Dollars…”

Today this is equivalent to $11,000.

There would be one more depot fire, in March 1871. Across from Smitty’s, a fire broke out near the apartment house now present. From the 1871 Rutland Herald: “Destruction of two fine stores, the Odd Fellow’s and the rail-road passenger depot. Probable Work of an Incendiary…”

This week’s old saying: “Make sure your brain is engaged before putting your mouth in gear.”