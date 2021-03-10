A short chapter in our upcoming book, “History of Chester’s Fire Departments,” will cover firemen’s parades in Chester in the early 1900s. We have a few photos of both Yosemite firemen and the School Street firemen participating in these parades. I will include photos we have as well as the histories you see here, along with entries from our Yosemite ledger. You can see the parades were a full day and evening of entertainment. I wish I could have been there. They must have been fun.

Sept. 22, 1905

“The concert and ball by the firemen next week Friday evening, September 29, will be held in the town hall, and the supper served in Rhoades dining room. Watch for large posters.

“Friday, Sept. 29, is the date for the firemen’s annual parade, field day and ball, and the committees are working hard to make the occasion worthy a good attendance. The boys have set the day earlier this year in order to have the weather more comfortable than usual. Watch for big posters giving full particulars.”

Oct. 6, 1905, Firemen’s Day

“The program for the firemen’s day last week Friday was carried out in one of the most pleasant days of the season, and the usual good crowd got together soon after noon to witness the sports. First came the peg race, with five entries. First money was awarded to Duffy Spencer, second, second to A.T. Fish and third to John Young.

“The bike race was won by Sidney Farnsworth, first, Harold Ainley, second, and Lewis Richardson, third. The tug of war was between Chester and Andover, ten men per side, and was won by Andover.

“Then came the baseball game between Springfield and Chester, which was won by Springfield. Two prizes were offered, $20 to the winner and $10 to the losers. The game was the worst played of any one of the past and any of the past season, owing to the absence of three of Chester’s best men.

“In the evening the concert by the Chester orchestra and other local talent was given to a large house at the town hall, following by the ball, which was attended by about 80 couples. Saxtons River cornet band furnished music during the day.

“At noon a dinner was served to the firemen and band, being contributed by the village people.”

Sept. 15, 1906

“The annual field day of the Chester fire department will be Sept. 21, watch for posters.”

Sept. 22, 1906

“The Firemen will have their sixteenth annual parade and inspection this Friday. The Grafton band will furnish music for the parade which Mr. Wooley will marshal. There will be a ball game in the afternoon between the fire companies, and ball with music by the Chester orchestra of seven pieces. H. M. Weeden, prompter. A turkey supper will be served in Thomas Storm’s restaurant.”

Sept. 29, 1906

“The Firemen had an unusually beautiful day Friday for their parade, and everything passed off successfully. The parade started at nine o’clock with the Grafton Cornet band at the head. Grafton Company Aid No. 1 showed up with most of its members and with the steamer and hose cart; Yosemite company made a good showing, and the sound of the bell on the old hand engine brought to the mind the days when our village was not guarded by the water power system, of which we are now so proud, nor did our town own the steamer that has stopped so many fire for us. This little engine when needed and responded with all its might.

“The ball game which took place in the afternoon between the two companies, was certainly excited and during the past baseball season there has not been such a good attendance nor so much noise and enthusiasm. Beard and Richardson were the battery from South Street, with Farr and Phelps for Depot Street. It looked during the first half of the game that South Street was being done brown, but they turned the tables in the seventh inning and won out by a score of 15-13. The Chester orchestra gave an hour’s concert at 8 o’clock and made a decided hit with the music they furnished for the dance afterward. Several of the number were demanded the third time. The march was led by Mr. and Mrs. L. A. Carpenter. A turkey supper was served by Thomas Storms in his restaurant.”

