The epitaphs I include below some will find interesting. Who compiled these epitaphs, I do not know. They are in a handmade, make-do book, and written in old ink. It dates to 1903.
The keeper of this book did not record graves or cemeteries in order, nor did they always mention the cemetery in which these epitaphs were found. I copy them as they were written.
Most of us are aware that early settlers were very religious, which is reflected in many individual epitaphs. Maybe not so well known, some of these early settlers had a sense of humor.
Old Town Rockingham, Vt.
“1805 16th year of her age
Behold and read a mournful fate
Two lovers were sincere
And one is left without a mate
The other slumbers here
Since you are left to mourn
To you these words I say
Though we are seperated here
Must meet another day
And reign with God above
Upon a blissful shore
And reunite our love
Where friends shall part no more”
“1861 We have planted him in earth that he may bloom in heaven”
“1806 The decendents of Josiah White at his death. Children 15, grandchildren 160, grate grandchildren 211. Children desceased 2, grand children 26, grate grand children 35”
Another entry
“Mourn not for me my parents deer
Justice is done my boddys here
My soul to God has took its way
It will return in the last day”
“Draw near my friends
and take a view
For this cold earth must cover you”
“Here lies a babe took from the breast
Her child his slumbering with the rest
Reader behold and shed a tear
Think on the dust that slumbers here
And when you read the fate of me
Think on the glass that runs for thee
Sally Stearns drowned in Saxtons River Aug 21 1797”
“1805
Remember me as you pass by
As you are now so once was I
As I am now so you must be
Prepare for death and follow me”
“Epitaphs taken from cemetary at Lowell Lake Londonderry Vermont
“Messenr James Anderfon 1779
All you who read with little care
Who walk away and leave me here
Should not forget that you muft die
And be entombed as well as I”
“Taken from Windham Cemetery North part
1821 aged 94
Priscilla Moor is my name
And English is my nation
Andover is my dwelling place
And Christ is my salvation
When I am dead and buried
And all my bones are rotten
When this you see remember me
That I may not be forgotten”
“Here lies the body of Solomon Peas
Under the sod and under the trees
Not the peas but only the pod
The peas shelled out and gone to God”
“Here lies the body of old Miss Charlott
Who died a virgin and not a harlot
She lived seventy years in her virginity
An unusual thing in this vicinity”
“As I pass bye with grief I see
That my dear wife is gone from me
Taken by one who has a right
Thank God to heaven she took her flight
Saxtons River Cem”
My chosen epitaph: “If you can’t laugh…Die”
Danny Clemons and I have toured many cemeteries in both Vermont and New Hampshire towns. I have photographed hundreds of graves from dozens of cemeteries. I understand why the keeper of this book was compelled to record these epitaphs.
The photo with this article I took when Danny and I went to the Lowell Lake Cemetery. It is one of the epitaphs I include. It has a most unusual carving. It reads:
“IN MEMORY OF
Meffenr James Anderfon Son of Mr. David Anderfon who died January 7th 1779 in the 21ft year of his age”
Well March is here. March is my favorite winter month. The days are longer and the rays of the sun begin to penetrate the snowbanks. My houseplants are showing new growth and my wooden snowshoes beckon. I like snowshoeing in March. Snow fleas will appear. All of the critters in the woods emerge from their slumber. Cabin fever retreats. Spring is on the way. I look forward to my garden and long summer days.
This week’s old saying was a question.” How many people are buried in this cemetery? Answer, “All of them.”