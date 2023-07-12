Death and taxes

Here’s an interesting 18th century Chester document. I have done my best to transcribe it as written. Written in old English, the letter “s” is written as an “f.” Until is written as “untill.” A few words I was unsure of. Hard money is coin.

I have it pretty close including punctuation. It is a rare glimpse of days gone by. You may have to read it twice to fully understand it, I did. Jabez Sargent built the house where the Comstocks live today. It’s the early house near Squatty’s farm stand on North Street. Vermont was not a state until 1791.

“State of Vermont

To the first Constable of Chester in the County of Windfor—Greeting

Where the general Afsembly at their Sefsion in Castleton, in October 1790 did grant a tax of 5 pence on the pound on the list of all the polls and saleable estate of the inhabitants of this state, for the year 1790, to be paid to the treasurer of this state, on or before the first of Feb..y next in hard money orders, orders ifsued by the supream court, or hard money—

There are therefore in the name and by the authority of the state of Vermont, to command you, to collect of the inhabitants of Chester aforesaid 5 pence on the pound, on the list of all the polls and rateable Estate for the year 1790, in hard money orders, orders ifsued by the supream court or hard money and pay the same into the treafury of this state, on or before the first day day of Feb.y—next—

And if any perfon or perfons shall refuse or neglect his her or their Just proportion of said tax, you are commanded Distrain his her or their goods or estate, and the same dispose of as the law directs, and also satisfy your own fees—And for want of such goods or estate, you are directed to take their bodies, and them—commit to the keeper of the gaol [jail] in Woodstock within in the said prison Who is hereby commanded to receive him, her or them and then keep safe, untill he she or they pay and satisfy their Just proportion of said tax, or be released according to law. And to satisfy your own fees.

Given at the treafuers office in Tinmouth, this 20th day of Oct—One Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety.—

Saml Mattocks Treasurer

Grand List L5200..19

The above is a true copy of the original Warrant

Ezekiel Colburn Constable for the year 1790

And on the seventh day of Dec’r 1791 at a vendue notified and held by me according to my best judgement and abilities aiming to do as the law directs, for the purpose of collecting the tax…[turn over to continue] laid on Land claimed by Non resident inhabitants or proprietors as they were afseset in the rate bill delivered to me by the Selectmen of Chester, I made sale or struck of to Thomas Chandler merchant in said Chester all the Land afsest in said rate bill to Clark Haven, which appears by his deed now in the Town Clerks office to be three hundred acres, Excepting five acres, as appears on the minutes of said Vendue, for the confesation of said tax and cost as appears in my invoice and the Selectman of said Chester set off said fine to said Clark Havens deed and to which was not sold as above in a manner as above. (viz) Begining at a beech tree marked as the first bound mentioned in said Clark Havens deed and to run an easterly on the north line of said deed untill it comes to land of Jabez Sargeant then south ten degrees west far enough with the closing line to make out the said five acres. A copy of the doings of said Selectmen I have by them sign? In and amongst my minutes—

Chester January 2 1792.

The above and foregoing is a true copy of the original warrant by the Treasurer to me directed and also of my proceedings thereon—Attest Ezekiel Colburn Constable, for the year 1790”

This document was entered into town records Jan. 2, 1793 by Daniel Heald Register.

