The photo with this article I took upstairs at the Chester Town Hall. A number of years ago, Chester Historical Society loaned to the Town of Chester some of our artifacts for the newly restored upstairs at town hall. I thought I might explain this photo.

Ed Spaulding

When Ed was running the Town Farm on Route 10 in Gassetts from the late 1930s into the early ‘60s, Ed was also a local auctioneer. The yellow signboard you see at the top of the photo was a sideboard on his 1951 GMC pickup. If you look at the right side, you will see an extension has been added and fastened together by two iron straps.

The reason the extensions were added is because Ed bought a newer model pickup with a longer bed. Waste not. Ted Spaulding gave me these sideboards knowing I would do the right thing with them. They now reside at town hall, one on each side of the room. Ted was pleased to see them displayed.

The Whitings

I have a book titled “Catalogue Whiting Free Library Chester, Vermont,” published in 1894. From this book I can provide some history.

Dr. Lauren Whiting

Dr. Lauren G. Whiting was born in Chester on April 10, 1804. He was educated at Chester Academy, and studied medicine at Castleton. He then went to New York City, where he opened his first medical office. He soon returned to Vermont, settling in Landgrove to practice medicine. From Landgrove, he moved to Londonderry to practice medicine, remaining several years. Next he came to Chester, remaining until he died in 1887. In August, 1833, he married Abigail Bigelow.

Abigail B. Whiting

Abigail Bigelow Whiting was born in Princeton, Mass., on Jan. 11, 1797. When she was three years old, the family moved to Bromley, Vt., now Peru. She only attended a common school, but was remarkably studious. At 14, she taught her first term of school in a log schoolhouse in Peru.

She taught another eight years, and then went to Virginia, where she taught school. She returned to Vermont and married Dr. Whiting. Mrs. Whiting was a woman of strong intellect, and believed in the education of her fellow citizens.

“By her will she gave the principal part of the fund which builded and sustains this best educator of her fellow beings.”

A terrestrial globe

In the historical society museum is a wonderful terrestrial globe. It is blue, with all of the countries of the world outlined in gold. It might be 12 inches in diameter. It is signed at the bottom, “Abigail Bigelow.” It also has a year and town. I haven’t seen it in quite some time, and my memory fades, but I think 1822 and Peru. The stand is missing, but what a great antique. This must have been a teaching device.

The portraits

The portraits are nicely framed. We had them archivally preserved at the Framery of Vermont. Beginning in the 1870s, a new style was introduced in this country. It was called the “aesthetic movement.” It originated in England.

From Wikipedia: “Aestheticism (also known as the aesthetic movement) was an art movement in the late 19th century that valued the appearance of literature, music, fonts, and the arts over their functions. According to Aestheticism, art should be produced to be beautiful, rather than to teach a lesson, create a parallel, or perform another didactic purpose, a sentiment expressed in the slogan ‘art for art’s sake.’ Aestheticism flourished in the 1870s and 1880s, gaining prominence and the support of notable writers such as Walter Pater and Oscar Wilde.”

The Whiting portraits are framed in the Aesthetic style.

