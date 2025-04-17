Buffalo Soldiers in Chester

I have three postcards of cavalry troops coming through Chester in the early 1900s. While the troopers appear to be Black, I wasn’t positive.

Of the three postcards, only one has any identification. It is identified as the 10th U.S. Cavalry. It was taken by Earle Ballou, in front of his house on Church Street, in August or September of 1909. Ballou indicates that there were about 450 cavalrymen riding by his house.

The 10th U.S. Cavalry was a segregated unit of the U.S. Army, and was one of the first so-called “Buffalo Soldier” regiments. The 10th fought in the Indian Wars out west, and the Spanish-American War.

Several Medals of Honor have been awarded to the 10th U.S. Cavalry over the years. Mark Matthews, the oldest Buffalo Soldier, died in 2005, at the age of 111. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

There are a number of stories as to how the 10th became known as Buffalo Soldiers. One story dates back to 1867, and is taken from Wikipedia as below:

“In September 1867, Pvt. John Randall of Troop G of the 10th Cavalry Regiment was assigned to escort two civilians on a hunting trip. The hunters suddenly became the hunted when a band of 70 Cheyenne warriors swept down on them. The two civilians quickly fell in the initial attack, and Randall’s horse was shot out from beneath him. Randall managed to scramble to safety behind a washout under the railroad tracks, where he fended off the attack with only his pistol until help from the nearby camp arrived. The Indians beat a hasty retreat, leaving behind 13 fallen warriors. Private Randall suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and 11 lance wounds, but recovered. The Cheyenne quickly spread word of this new type of soldier, ‘who had fought like a cornered buffalo; who like a buffalo had suffered wound after wound, yet had not died; and who like a buffalo had a thick and shaggy mane of hair.’”

The 10th Cavalry served with John “Black Jack” Pershing in pursuit of Pancho Villa in 1916. The 10th fought with distinction throughout their entire history, and today are assigned to the U.S. 4th Infantry Division.

The 10th was sent to Fort Ethan Allen on July 28, 1909. They were stationed there until 1913, where they enjoyed the best duty in their history. Quarters were better, as was the food. They enjoyed Vermont hospitality, and were generally treated well.

I know of another photo of the Buffalo Soldiers taken in front of the Baptist Church. I have seen it, but don’t have it. Others may exist.

