As sometimes happens, I got distracted over the weekend. I write Sunday mornings. I could think of nothing to write, so I write what I call, “Betwixt and between.”

Chester Alumni Parade

Saturday, June 8, I walked in the Chester Alumni Parade dressed in my Civil War uniform. That uniform shrank over the winter. It was a great parade.

Jon Clark has been at the helm for years. He is stepping down this year. There were a number of floats, with older Chester alumni riding in cars.

I walked behind the class of ’64. Their wagon was drawn by two huge Suffolk Punch horses. Peter Hudkins trained and drove the horses. He says each horse weighs a ton or more. This parade is a wonderful small-town event.

Some license plate history

Paul, my postcard man, dropped off several hundred real photo postcards (RPPC), for Danny and I to consider. I bought the postcard you see with this article. Printed at bottom in white letters: “ICE JAM. HARTFORD VT. FEB. ’08.”

You’ll notice a swath has been cut though the ice jam down to the road.

In those days, cars were put up for the winter. So this card caught my eye. When I saw the Vermont porcelain license plate “02,” I thought it was the second car registered that year. Not so. In those days, Vermont issued dealer plates. Dealer plates begin with the “0” prefix.

It makes sense to me now. This car was taken out to show how great it was. This was a great publicity stunt.

The steering wheel is on the opposite side of what we have today. Many are standing with heavy fur coats. In the background I see a horse and sleigh. Some readers will know the make of this car.

Bellows Falls Gazette

I have an August 22, 1840, Bellows Falls Gazette newspaper. The front page is national news. The inside pages and rear page have items of local interest. Some excerpts are quoted below.

“For sale

“200 EWE SHEEP of superior quality, and 150 lambs. The lambs are from two full blood merino Bucks, procured from the celebrated Shaker flock in Canterbury, N.H. last fall. The sheep and lambs are in the north part of Athens. Enquire of Benjamin Smith Jr., Cambridgeport, or the subscriber in Putney.

“John Smith Putney, Aug. 19, 1840.”

“STRAYED OR STOLEN

“From my Pasture in Londonderry, VT., on the fourth day of July, inst. a light grey six year old Horse; mixed with some red hairs; light mane and tail, middling long switch to his tail, a small bunch on the top of his right shoulder blade. Whosoever will return said Horse, or give information where he can be found, shall be handsomely rewarded, and all charges paid.

“ISAAC DECAMP Londonderry, July 20, 1840.”

“To Wool Growers

“The Perkinsville Manufacturing Company are ready to receive Wool to manufacture into Broadcloths, either by yard or on shares, in a manner that shall satisfy those who may patronize them. For further particulars, apply to JONATHAN LAWRENCE, Esq. or S. Prentis Perkinsville, June 10, 1840.”

“Save your Rags!

“Wanted, ALL WOOL FLANNEL RAGS, such as old Gowns, Coverlets, Sheets, Shirts, Drawers, & c. including Merino, Circassian, Plaid, and every kind and color of all Wool wove goods, not fulled or felted, for which four cents per pound CASH, will be paid on delivery at our factory, in Quechee Village, VT.

“F.K. Nichols, & Co Quechee Village, April 15, 1840.”

[Author’s note: I add an explanation of why rags were in demand. In those days, paper was made of rags, “rag paper” as I know it. This 1840 newspaper is made of rag paper. It is very durable.]

“FLOUR!

“200 BARRELS Superfine Flour, for sale by F.E. Fullerton. Chester, July 28, 1840.”

“Notice

“Whereas, BETSEY my wife has left my bed and board without just cause, this is to forbid all persons trusting or harboring her on my account, as I shall pay no charges or expenses of her contracting or occasioned by her after this date. HOSEA RHOADS. Grafton, July 28, 1840.”

[Author’s note: I remember when women were posted this way.]

This week’s old saying is from Ben Franklin: “We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.”