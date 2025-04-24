A curious postcard

From the Danny Clemons collection is a most unusual Chester postcard. I have never seen this card before. There is some history written on the reverse: “Original photo was taken by Fred Leland in 1907. Chester Depot, Vermont Kids are sitting on the milk platform.”

Fred Leland

Fred ran the grocery store known today as Smitty’s. He was the town constabulary in the early 1900s. He died of a heart attack while making an arrest in the Depot.

From the 2011 “History of Chester, Vermont” by the Chester Historical Society:

“Fred A. Leland 1899

“Is the hustling proprietor of the Depot grocery store; he dispenses dry goods, groceries, provisions, canned goods, fruit, tobacco, cigars, candy, patent medicines, essences, extracts, and a hundred and one other household necessities. A specialty is the sale of the celebrated Chase and Sanborn teas and coffees. The soda fountain furnishes liquid refreshment ‘that cheers but not inebriates.’

“Mr. Leland himself, or in his absence his amiable wife, is always at the service of his patrons. The location is central and convenient.

“Mr. Leland is a Weathersfield boy, who has travelled in many states and territories, and finds Chester good enough for him; he has been doing business at his present stand since the spring of ’92. He is a member and J.D. of Olive Branch Lodge, A.F. and A.M., and also of Skitchewaug Chapter and Holy Cross Commandery.”

The postcard

Like I said, this is a very unusual postcard. In the left background you can see the roofline of Chester Depot Station. In the right background you can see Cummings Hardware. The kids are sitting on the milk platform.

I am aware of two different milk platforms at this location. This is not a Halloween getup. I estimate the kids are early-to-mid-teens. Some are wearing scary masks. The second from the left is wearing a creepy mask, and holding what looks like a milk pan. This might have been a play at Chester Town Hall.

The milk platform

The first milk platform was an open-air platform. The second milk platform was covered. Farmers had their 40-quart milk cans marked with identification, maybe with a metal tag or their name painted on the cans.

Farmers placed their milk cans on the platform. The milk train came along and took their milk to the Bellows Falls Creamery. The cans were emptied, rinsed out, and sent back by train to the milk platform. The farmers retrieved their cans and repeated this affair the next day. Cows have to be milked daily, even on Easter.

This week’s old saying I recently heard from a church elder: “I see you found the 40 pounds I lost.”