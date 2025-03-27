1819 Vermont laws

I have a number of early 1800s Vermont law books. These are flimsy paperbacks of laws passed by the Vermont General Assembly by year. The history below is from the year 1819. I love these old ephemeral records. I can feel the typeset on each page, kind of like braille. Here I offer some local history. Some may find it boring. Others will want to know more.

ROADS AND FERRIES

CHAP. CXIV.

“An act appointing a committee to lay out, and survey a road leading from Chester south village, in the county of Windsor, to the east end of the Peru Turnpike, in the county of Bennington.

“Sec.1. It is hereby enacted by the General Assembly of the state of Vermont that Thomas Hammond and Caleb Handee, jun. of Pittsford, in the county of Rutland, and Thomas Prentice, of Weathersfield, in the county of Windsor, be, and they are hereby appointed a committee to lay out, re-survey and alter, the public road leading from the south village in Chester, in the county of Windsor, to the east end of the Peru Turnpike, in the county of Bennington, as in their opinion may be most conducive to the public interest.

“Sec.2. And it is hereby further enacted, that said committee be, and they are hereby empowered to appraise and assess all such damages as any individual, or individuals may sustain in consequence of laying said road across their lands, and to set over the old road in full, or part satisfaction thereof, where, in the opinion of said committee, the old road ought to be discontinued; – and all such damages shall be paid by the towns, respectively, wherein such alterations shall be made, within twelve months next after the same shall be re-surveyed, laid out and altered as aforesaid.

“Sec.3. And it is hereby further enacted, that it shall be the duty of said committee, when they shall have re-surveyed, laid out and altered such road in a manner as aforesaid, to cause the survey thereof, to be recorded in the town clerks’ offices in the several towns through which it may pass.

“Sec.4. And it is hereby further enacted, that said committee shall give notice to the inhabitants living in the towns through which said road is contemplated to be laid out, by publication in the newspaper printed in Bellowsfalls, two weeks successively, of the time said committee will attend to the laying out said road.

“Sec.5. And it is hereby further enacted, that the expense of laying out said road and publishing notice, pursuant to this act, shall be paid by the several towns through which said road be laid, in such proportion as said committee shall judge equitable; – and said committee shall lodge with the town clerk of each of said towns, a certificate, under their hands, of proportion of said expense, to be paid by said town.

“Provided nevertheless that if said committee, upon examination, shall consider it inexpedient to make any alteration of said road, then, and in that case, said expense shall be paid by the person or persons making application in writing, to said committee to examine said road.

“Passed Oct. 29, 1819.”

CHAP. CXXVIII.

“An act in addition to an act, entitled ‘an act to appoint a committee to lay out and survey a road leading from the lower village of Grafton, in the county of Windham, to the east end of the Peru turnpike, in the county of Bennington.’

“It is hereby enacted by the General Assembly of the state of Vermont, that there be and hereby is allowed to the inhabitants of the several towns through which said road runs, two years from and after the passing of this act to open and make said road, – any law, usage or custom to the contrary notwithstanding.

“Passed Nov. 11, 1819.”

