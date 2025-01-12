REGION – The Crown Point Board of Realtors (CPBR) is a dedicated professional organization made up of professional Realtors that live and work in communities such as Ludlow, Chester, Grafton, Rockingham, Springfield, and Cavendish. Members of the Crown Point Board of Realtors care about the communities we serve.

Throughout the year, CPBR actively supports local charitable organizations in an effort to improve the quality of life in our local neighborhoods and throughout the state.

This organization played a vital part in helping flood victims with access to quick monetary relief in this time of desperate need. Crown Point Board of Realtors was enlisted to disperse donations totaling over $360,000, consisting of funds that were raised through various entities all working together, such as the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Ludlow Rotary Club, the Vermont Community Fund, and the Okemo Mountain School, as well as additional sources of fundraising, to more than 60 private households impacted by the July 2023 flooding. Committee members spent endless hours formulating an outreach system, vetting and prioritizing need, and hand-delivering checks.

The CPBR Community Fund is an ongoing designated effort to provide swift assistance to people in need. This fund has provided for families that suffered tragic loss due to fires, as well as people that need to address handicap accessibility needs within their homes after a serious injury or illness. In 2024, CPBR distributed a total of $8,000 to seven households in need of urgent assistance, as well as $1,750 to local food banks.

Sammy Pierce Scholarship

The Sammy Pierce Scholarship Fund is a centerpiece of CPBR’s community service commitment. The scholarship fund was developed to honor Sammy Pierce, a CPBR real estate professional of the highest caliber. Well known in the area not only for his real estate expertise, but equally for his willingness to help others when he saw a need.

Pierce died in a tragic motorcycle accident. In his honor, CPBR and Pierce’s family established the Sammy Pierce Scholarship Fund to provide financial support to local students who are pursuing higher education, and who best exemplify the giving spirit that Pierce displayed – helping when there is a need, without thought of recognition or reward.

Every year, CPBR awards two $1,000 scholarships. Monies are raised throughout the year through a variety of fundraising efforts. The largest fundraiser is the Crown Point Board of Realtors Golf Tournament, with a margarita-themed day of fun. This year’s tournament and silent auction will be held at Fox Run Golf Course on June 9.

Written and submitted by Suzanne Garvey, owner/broker at Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates.