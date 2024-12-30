New Year’s resolutions for homeowners

REGION – A new year is a great excuse to reassess what you want and need to do for your home. From forming new cleaning habits, to renovation ideas, we’re here to help you brainstorm new ways to make the most out of your space.

Evaluate your layout and furniture

After you’ve lived in your home for a while, your habits can change, and your home should adapt with you. Go through each room and look for ways you can make things a little smoother. Here are some examples:

Do you regularly forget where you put your keys when you last walked through the door? Consider installing a hook or a nail near your door where you can hang them for easy access.

If you don’t like paper clutter on your kitchen island, try designating a folder to keep everything together so it can be reviewed easily.

When you have company over, do you have to rearrange your furniture every time for movie nights or parties? Try furniture with hidden seating.

Are there stacks of books on your nightstand table? Maybe a new bookshelf is in order, or you can donate older books to your local library or a Little Free Library to make more room on your shelf.

Add reminders for home maintenance

It can be hard to remember to do infrequent maintenance tasks around your home. Make life a little easier for future you. Create a resolution to sit down on your next day off to craft a list of all the important – but sporadic – tasks to do throughout the year, then add reminders to your calendar. Here are some examples to get you started: Test or change the batteries for your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors; clear out your dryer’s lint trap; check the gauge and expiration dates on fire extinguishers; make sure your air vents are not blocked and are dust-free; if you have a fireplace, have it professionally inspected and cleaned.

Prioritize energy efficiency

No matter the weather outside, there are simple ways you can save money on energy. If you have a programmable thermostat, lower the temperature while you’re out of the house or on vacation. LED lights use less energy than other types, but they still keep your home well-lit. Even opening curtains during the day and closing them at night can help warm or cool a room naturally.

Research renovation projects

If you know you’ll get the bug to renovate your home during springtime, you can start planning now. Tasks like choosing paint, comparing contractors, or even deciding whether the project needs additional financial planning don’t have to wait for the spring. Creating a budget for the project is a great way to start, as is comparing estimates and shopping for the right company.

