Five benefits of winter homebuying

REGION – In the market for a new home? House hunting in the winter might actually give you a leg up on other buyers. Why? Colder temps often leave some homebuyers waiting for a spring thaw. If you’re willing to don your winter coat and brave the chill, you just might find your competition is at a minimum, while real estate agents and sellers are eager to close a deal.

Five benefits of shopping for a new home in the winter include:

Motivated sellers –There may seem to be fewer homes on the market in the winter, but the ones that are there are serious about selling. Use that to your advantage when negotiating your home price, as some sellers may be more agreeable to your purchase conditions.

Less competition – Fewer people looking for homes means fewer buyers to compete against for the home you love. Fewer buyers means you can take your time searching for the perfect home without feeling rushed to make an offer.

Available agents – Winter can be a slower season for the real estate industry, which could make it a great time for you to find a real estate agent. With a smaller client pool, agents can dedicate more time and effort to your search.

Winter-ready homes – One of my favorite things about touring homes in the winter is getting an inside look at how that home holds up to winter weather. You can get an idea of how effective the heating unit is, and check for any drafty windows or doors. Most importantly, a winter home inspection can give you a deeper look at the home’s winter durability.

Moving discounts – To make a winter move as low-stress as possible, hire professional movers. Some moving companies may offer discounts during the winter. Some even reduce their staff during this “off season,” keeping only their most experienced movers on the team. That means you could hire the best of the best to move your things at a more affordable price.

If you’re ready to make your dream home happen this winter, give me a call at 802-975-0350, and I can make sure your mortgage process is as simple as possible.

Article provided by Victoria Blodgett, Prime Lending.