Buying a home with no down payment

REGION – Purchasing a home is an exciting journey, but saving for a down payment can feel like a major hurdle. If you’re looking to buy a home with limited funds, or are wondering how much home you can afford, a $0-down-payment mortgage may be the solution. These loans help buyers secure a mortgage without needing a large down payment.

What is a $0-down-payment loan? A $0-down-payment loan is a mortgage that doesn’t require a down payment upfront. This option is ideal for buyers who may not have the savings needed for a traditional down payment. However, like any mortgage option, there are pros and cons.

Pros include keeping your savings, and quick home ownership. With no down payment required, you can avoid depleting your savings or other assets, and you can purchase a home sooner without waiting to save up for a down payment.

However, no-down-payment loans often come with higher interest rates, which can result in larger monthly payments.

Several popular loan options can help you buy a home with no down payment.

The USDA Rural Development Guaranteed Housing Loan Program offers 100% financing for homes in eligible rural areas. This loan allows you to purchase a home without a down payment.

VA loans are also an opPurchasing a home is an exciting journey, but saving for a down payment can feel like a major hurdle.tion. Partially guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), this loan is available to veterans, active-duty military members, and qualified spouses. It requires no down payment, and doesn’t have mortgage insurance, though there is an up-front funding fee.

In addition to government-backed loans, PrimeLending offers non-government-backed down payment assistance programs. Notably, the NeighborhoodEdge program helps qualified borrowers get up to $2,000 in either closing cost or down payment assistance, and can be used with conventional loans, making it a great option for buyers with limited upfront funds. This program can also be combined with low down payment loans, offering a flexible and accessible path to homeownership.

To explore which loan options fit your needs, connect with me today. I can walk you through our $0- and low-down-payment mortgage programs that can work for you.

Written by Victoria Blodgett, Prime Lending, Ludlow, Vt.