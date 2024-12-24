A look back on the 2024 real estate market in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – As 2024 comes to a close, it’s a good time to reflect on the local real estate market in the Okemo area. Our picturesque towns nestled in the Green Mountains have always attracted homebuyers and investors with their charm, proximity to Okemo Mountain Resort, lakes, and quintessential Vermont vibe.

Key trends

Vacation home demand – Proximity to Okemo Mountain Resort continued to make our area a hotspot for vacation home buyers. Properties with ski-in/ski-out access or within walking distance to the resort continue to demand premium prices.

Increased interest in year-round living – A significant trend this year was the rise in buyers looking for year-round residences. As remote and hybrid work remain popular, the Okemo Valley appeal as peaceful, scenic towns with good connectivity grew. Modern amenities, energy-efficient upgrades, and reliable internet were particularly sought-after.

Short-term rental market impact – Many buyers purchased properties with the intent to rent them out during peak ski and summer seasons. However, evolving regulations around short-term rentals led to increased scrutiny. Some potential buyers hesitated due to concerns over changing municipal restrictions.

Sustainability and green features – Vermont’s emphasis on sustainability resonated with Ludlow buyers in 2024. Solar panels, efficient heating systems, and eco-friendly construction materials were significant selling points. Sellers who invested in these upgrades often saw quicker sales and better returns.

Looking ahead

As we move into 2025, the Okemo Valley real estate market shows signs of steady growth. Flood mitigation and infrastructure improvements, and changes in local rental regulations, will likely shape the market further. For those considering buying or selling, staying informed and working with local real estate professionals will be key.

Here’s to another year of exciting possibilities in the Okemo Valley.

Submitted by Suzanne Garvey, broker/owner of Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates.