Windsor County GOP announces election results

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — The Windsor County Republican Party is pleased to announce the election of three new Republican state representatives in key districts. Kevin Winter of Ludlow has been elected to represent the Rutland‐Windsor District (Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Shrewsbury). Tom Charlton of Chester will serve the Windsor‐Windham District (Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham). VL Coffin of Cavendish has secured the seat for the Windsor-2 District (Baltimore, Cavendish, and Weathersfield).

This historic win marks the first time in over two decades that some of these districts have elected Republicans, signaling a growing shift in voter sentiment across Windsor County and beyond. These additions to the legislature are instrumental in breaking up the Democratic supermajority – a key desire expressed by Vermont voters in this election. Dr. August Murray, chair of the Windsor County GOP, highlighted the significance of these victories in restoring balance to the State House.

“Voters across Windsor County have spoken loud and clear,” stated Murray. “By electing Kevin Winter, Tom Charlton, and VL Coffin, Vermonters have shown they are ready for moderate, practical solutions to address the affordability crisis. The election of these representatives is a strong step toward bringing greater balance to our state’s governance, and offering much-needed representation for our rural communities.”

Several other races came incredibly close to victory, with one of our candidates falling just 56 votes short, and another trailing by only 21 votes. These razor-thin margins reflect the strong desire for change and the vital importance of voter participation.

The Windsor County GOP also extends a heartfelt thank-you to all of the incredible men and women who ran as local candidates in this critical election, and to all that supported them. Again, congratulations to Representatives-elect Winter, Charlton, and Coffin. We look forward to the strong leadership they bring to the State House for Windsor County and Vermont.