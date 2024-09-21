Tom Charlton Listening Tour coming to Chester and Grafton

REGION – Hang on to that mail-in ballot. This election you have a vote and a voice.

What do you want for the State of Vermont? What are your priorities and concerns? What ideas do you have for solutions? You are invited to tell candidate Tom Charlton about the important issues that affect you – your pocketbook, your community, your children. This is your chance to send a legislator to Montpelier who will represent you – come tell him what you’re thinking.

Two events are scheduled. The first is on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Chester Town Hall; and the second is on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Grafton Town Hall. Both events run from 6:30 – 8 p.m. The format is open mic, with residents given three minutes each to speak. Participants will have a second opportunity to speak if time allows, and Tom will take questions at the end of the evening. Further dates and a Zoom event will be announced.

This event is for the whole community, whatever your party. We have a spectacular variety of views and priorities in this wonderful Windsor-Windham district, and the combination that will work lies somewhere within the bunch of us here at home. We learn to do this together, or someone else does whatever they want. Now is the time to strike a balance for freedom and unity.

Tom Charlton is the Republican candidate for Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham. More information can be found at www.charlton4vermont.us. This event is organized and announcement contributed by the Charlton Campaign Committee.