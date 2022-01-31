Springfield resident Denise Hunter runs for School Board

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Denise Hunter has launched her campaign for Springfield School District School Board. Hunter has been a parent to children in the district for close to 20 years. With her candidacy for this position she plans to bring her knowledge and energy from her volunteer work with the Booster Club to the entire district by encouraging creative thinking and innovative solutions as we emerge from the pandemic.

Hunter has been involved in the Springfield Booster Club for over ten years. During this time she has worked with the School District and Springfield Parks and Rec. to support student athletes, as well as made improvements for the fields and playing surfaces. She states: “I have been a part of a team that is focused on getting creative and making compromises in order to push these improvements forward. I believe this energy and way of thinking will greatly benefit me as a member of the School Board as we strive to provide high quality education to all of our students while also making fiscally wise decisions in order to get the most benefit from our taxpayers dollars.”

Hunter has been the owner of Denise E. Photography since 2012. She has also been employed as a paralegal since moving to Springfield in 1995. Initially working for Douglas Richards before her employment with Brady/Donahue. She believes that her experience as a paralegal, local photographer, and Booster Club volunteer make her a strong candidate for the School Board. With a basis of fact seeking and a deep knowledge of the children and families of the community she will work to find common sense solutions to challenges presented.

Elections for open School Board seats take place Tuesday, March 1. Absentee Ballots will be available from the Town Clerk’s office. Denise Hunter can be reached at deebird74@gmail.com or 802-376-5702 to voice questions or concerns.