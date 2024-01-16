Rep. Heather Chase constituent meeting schedule

Dear Chester, Grafton, Athens, and Windham residents,

I will be having constituent meetings in our communities throughout the legislative session on the dates and times as set out below. I look forward to meeting face to face with you, and hearing your thoughts and discussing matters of importance. This schedule is through April. More dates and times will be planned for May and June.

Meetings with constituents are scheduled as follows:

Jan. 20 –

Grafton Library, 204 Main Street in Grafton, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Whiting Library, 117 Main Street in Chester, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 –

Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road in Windham, 10-11 a.m.

April 13 –

Grafton Library, 204 Main Street in Grafton, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Whiting Library, 117 Main Street in Chester, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

I will be attending the annual town meetings:

Athens, March 4, at 6 p.m.

Chester, March 4, at 6 p.m.

Grafton, March 5, at 10 a.m.

Windham, date and time to be determined.

Thanks, and please reach out during the session.

Sincerely,

Heather Chase

Windsor-Windham Vermont State Representative